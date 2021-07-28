Japanese car maker Mazda has revealed its new range of vehicle accessories in time for the summer. The range of more than 1,000 items is designed to allow customers to fine-tune their vehicle to suit their needs, with parts available to order across the Mazda UK dealer network.

The range includes ‘lifestyle’ items such as roof bars, boot mats and door pocket liners, with customers able to ‘bundle’ items in packs. The Cycle Pack for the Mazda CX-30, for example, includes roof bars with bike attachments and a mini combi bag for £345. The £495 Travel Pack, meanwhile, provides roof bars with a long roof box.

At the same time, CX-30 owners can also spruce up their car with some dealer fit styling upgrades, including the £1,495 Design Pack, which adds black door mirror covers and black roof rails, as well as new skirts with a satin chrome insert. As with the more practical features, these items can all be purchased individually, and they can be teamed with interior additions such as the alloy pedals or ‘puddle’ lights that project the Mazda logo on the ground when you open the door.

And Mazda is also selling styling-orientated extras for the popular MX-5 roadster, with a Design Pack that adds a glossy black rear spoiler, as well as skirts all round. The Roadster Pack, meanwhile, gives you a silver windscreen surround and door mirror covers, plus silver roll bar covers, a clear windbreak and silver cupholder garnishes.

But not all the optional extras are simply designed to improve the look of the car. The £1,125 Performance Pack adds an Eibach suspension lowering kit and a Bastuck stainless steel exhaust system. The lowering kit drops the car by 25 mm, although Mazda claims that makes no difference to the car’s ride, while the Bastuck exhaust includes a sports silencer for a deeper exhaust note. Again, Mazda claims it makes no difference to the refinement while cruising.

“Our range of factory developed accessories give our customers the opportunity to express themselves through the personalisation of their Mazda,” said the company’s parts and accessories manager, Steve Rose. “Whether that’s showing their sporty side with a lowering kit or Aero Pack, or tailoring their car to suit their adventurous side with our extensive range of transport accessories, there’s something for everyone.

“For example, families looking to enhance the practicality of the popular Mazda CX-30 and CX-5 SUVs can add roof bars, a tow bar and all weather rubber interior mats, to name just a few items.”