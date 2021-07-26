This poor Ferrari SF90 fitted with the Stradale Assetto Fiorano package suffered an unfortunate crash. The top-of-the-line Ferrari supercar was on a drive in Ventimiglia, Italy where it met its unfortunate end. Instagram user and Ferrari connoisseur Varryx share the gruesome aftermath of this crash. With this Ferrari SF90 live to see another day? We sure hope so.

The Ferrari SF90 is the result of trickle-down engineering from the La Ferrari hypercar. Although the SF90 doesn’t have the La Ferrari’s sensational V12, it does utilise similar hybrid technology to make the SF90 one of the most potent Ferraris ever built.

The SF90 is powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine that pumps out 769 bhp (573 Kilowatts). This monstrous V8 is back up by a trio of electric motors with a total output of 217 bhp (161 Kilowatts) for a combined output of 986 bhp (735 Kilowatts). Two of the three electric motors are located on the front axle which makes the SF90 an all-wheel-drive supercar ready to launch you into the next dimension. Ferrari claims a 0 to 60 time of only 2.5 seconds; however, many testers have seen acceleration numbers far below this bold claim.

The SF90 in base trim starts around £376,000 with hundreds of thousands of pounds in options available for customers looking to customise this Ferrari to their specific needs. One such package is the Assetto Fiorano package which adds carbon fibre wheels, a titanium exhaust, Multimatic dampers, and a larger carbon fibre rear wing.

Unfortunately, the SF90 featured in Varryx’s Instagram isn’t looking factory fresh. Its brush with the concrete barrier significantly damaged this incredible machine but considering the car’s value, it's mostly not totalled and will head back to Ferrari for repairs.