With only 800 units ever built, the Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe Black Series is relatively rare. It stands as the fourth Black Series model that the German automaker has ever introduced, which has been recently joined by the venerable Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series.

As a specially-built model by Mercedes and AMG, the AMG C63 Black Series is no slacker. Its naturally-aspirated 6.2-litre M156 V8 makes 510 bhp (380 kilowatts) and 457 pound-feet (620 Newton-metres) of torque, but those figures aren't enough for UK's MSL Performance.

In this drag race video by carwow, an AMG C63 Black Series gets a supercharger and several other oily bits, bringing its total output up to 750 bhp (559 kW) and 701 lb-ft (950 Nm) of torque. That's a monstrous upgrade, but that doesn't mean that its contender isn't up for the challenge.

The challenger here is another tuned example – an F80 generation BMW M3, tuned by Evolve Automotive. With aftermarket upgrades and boosts employed, the M3 here makes up to 700 bhp (522) and the same amount of torque.

Both cars send their power to the rear wheels but the AMG is evidently more powerful. However, the M3 has a weight advantage of 200 kilograms or around 441 pounds. That's substantial, mind you, as the M3 should have three more people aboard to match the heavier car's weight.

With that said, the BMW's weight advantage and presence of turbochargers could play a substantial role, or the power advantage of the AMG could also prevail. Between these tuned German performance machines, which do you think won the one-mile, half-mile, and quarter-mile drag races?