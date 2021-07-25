A brown estate with an automatic transmission doesn't sound too exciting, but that all changes when the estate in question is none other than the mighty Audi RS6 Avant. One of the fastest family cars money can buy looks desirable in just about any colour we can think of, and this Ipanema Brown shade is right up there in terms of desirability.

It's a pricey €2,900 option at home in Germany, but when you're already paying well into six figures, what's another few thousand euros? Motor1.com friend Auditography had the chance to spend some quality time with the brown estate by shooting the RS6 in Warsaw, Poland. Fitted with the Black Optic package that costs extra, the larger of Audi's two speedy Avants looks the part with its unusual colour complemented on the inside by the Cognac Brown leather upholstery.

Gallery: Audi RS6 Avant in Ipanema Brown

10 Photos

Crossovers and SUVs may be all the rage these days, but we'd take a fast estate in a heartbeat, especially if it has an unusual colour as it's the case with the RS6. That being said, it is not perfect as the car is a European-spec model, meaning it's fitted with a soft limiter and a petrol particulate filter to comply with stringent emissions regulations. That waters down the wild soundtrack normally delivered by the twin-turbo V8 through the RS-specific oval exhaust tips.

While the super estate was stock at the time of filming, we've been told its owner has subjected it to a stage 1 tune. The 4.0-litre engine now pumps out a meaty 728 bhp and 724 lb-ft of torque. That's quite the bump over a stock RS6 (591 bhp and 590 lb-ft) and should translate to supercar levels of acceleration.

We have yet to see its archrival – the facelifted Mercedes-AMG E63 Estate – in special colours, and we're fairly certain fans of high-performance estates would love to see a BMW M5 Touring painted in an Individual colour. In the meantime, Audi is selling the RS6 in some pretty wild colours, including Goodwood Green, Coral Orange, Citrus Yellow, and Camouflage Green.