American 4x4 specialist Jeep has revealed the lightly updated Wrangler, creating a new special edition that celebrates the brand's 80th anniversary. Alongside that new, high-specification model, the 2021 Wrangler also comes with more safety features, new colours and the promise of extra off-road capability.

Perhaps more importantly, with the diesel-powered Wrangler now consigned to the history books, the updated car is now petrol-only. Power comes from a 2-litre four-cylinder motor with a turbocharger, allowing it to churn out 268 bhp. It has been upgraded to cut carbon dioxide emissions by 10 g/km, but that engine still pumps between 243 and 271 g of CO2 into the atmosphere every time it covers a kilometre on the road.

Other updates include a range of new safety gadgets, including adaptive cruise control that maintains a safe distance to the car in front. An automatic emergency braking system is also included to step in and slam on the brakes if the driver fails to respond to a hazard.

Jeep also claims to have improved the Wrangler’s legendary go-anywhere abilities, with a new off-road mode for the Rubicon models. The system automatically tunes the ABS, gearbox and traction control for sand driving when OR+ is selected in four-wheel-drive, high-range mode, or for rock crawling when four-wheel-drive, low-range mode is selected.

The company has even made a new tyre fill alert system standard across the range, giving drivers an audible warning when they have deflated the tyres to the desired pressure for driving on rocks, mud or sand. And a new range of colours, including Hydro Blue, Snazzberry and Sarge Green have been added, along with the Rubicon-specific, limited-edition ‘Nacho’.

But the highlight is the new 80th Anniversary special edition, which is marked out by its grey grille and headlight bezels, as well as its model-specific 18-inch alloy wheels. The car also comes with LED headlights, a body-colour hardtop and 80th Anniversary badging on the wheel arches.

Inside, the newcomer gets black leather seats, a leather-wrapped dashboard and ‘Berber’ floor mats, plus the 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and satellite navigation. That’s joined by a digital instrument cluster and a nine-speaker Alpine audio system, as well as a rear-view camera, front and rear parking sensors, and keyless entry and start. Standard safety features include blind spot monitoring and rear cross-path detection, which warns you when a vehicle is crossing behind you while you’re reversing.

As well as releasing a new model, Jeep is also celebrating its birthday by offering retail customers the first three scheduled vehicle services, three years of roadside assistance and priority entry to brand events and partnerships. All of which come as standard with every new car purchased or leased.

The updated Wrangler is available to order now with prices starting at £49,450 for the Sahara two-door. The 80th Anniversary models start at £52,450 – the same as the high-end Rubicon. The Sky One-Touch Power Top folding roof seen in these images is a £2,200 option.