The Jaguar XFR-S is not a sport saloon that we think about very often, but this video of one on the autobahn shows the four-door has plenty of performance. Watch the speedometer do a full sweep from one end to the other.

As a refresher, the XFR-S debuted at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show. It shared a supercharged 5.0-litre V8 from the contemporary XKR-S. That engine pumps out 542 bhp (405 kilowatts) and 502 pound-feet (680 Newton-metres) of torque. An eight-speed automatic sent the power to the rear wheels.

In addition to the extra power, Jag added carbon fibre parts for the front splitter, side sills, rear wing, and diffuser. The company also tweaked the Electronic Active Differential and Dynamic Stability Control system settings to improve the saloon's handling.

The factory specs said the engine pushed the sedan to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometres per hour) in 4.6 seconds. It had an electronically limited top speed of 186 mph (300 kph) – although maybe not.

There are a few runs in this video. The first time, the XFR-S reaches an indicated 294 kilometres per hour (182.7 mph), and the GPS shows 285 kph (177 mph). The V8 engine has a muscular tone that is a fantastic noise.

When the video cuts to the top-speed run, the Jag is already doing 230 kph (142.9 mph). Even at this high speed, the XFR-S accelerates easily. The road is mostly empty, and the driver is able to keep the accelerator against the floor.

The analogue speedometer maxes out, and the digital one shows 311 kph (193.2 mph). Zooming in on the GPS indicates the saloon is going 302 kph (187.7 mph), which is still a bit quicker than the factory-quoted top speed.