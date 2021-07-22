Whenever a new BMW is inching closer, fans of the Bavarian marque are worried about the styling changes as the latest designs haven't exactly been well-received by the audience. Thankfully, it looks as though the German luxury brand will be playing it safe with the mid-cycle revision for the non-M3 3 Series Saloon. A revealing spy shot is making the rounds on social media to show the 3er devoid of any camouflage.

It's lacking the grille itself, but it's pretty obvious the 3 Series facelift won’t be getting the XXL kidneys of the range-topping M3 Saloon (and the upcoming M3 Touring). The prototype in question could be an M340i or a lesser version equipped with the M Sport Package or at least some M Performance bits judging by the carbon fibre side mirrors and the side graphics.

There's a good reason why that front bumper design might seem familiar because the recently facelifted X3 and X4 crossovers have a similar look in their fully fledged M specification. Sharper-looking headlights are coming to the 3 Series Saloon's Life Cycle Impulse, while the carbon fibre boot lid spoiler is another sign this particular car has some M goodies.

We can't see what's going on inside the cabin, but our own spy shots from early April depicted a different prototype with a fully covered dashboard. It might've been a sign BMW will be giving the 3 Series facelift the fancy curved display of the i4 and iX, which would represent quite a change for only a facelift.

BMW 3 Series Electric new spy photos

21 Photos

It's worth noting the revised 3 Series will usher in the first fully electric derivative of the sports saloon. It will likely be based on the China-only version due to its longer wheelbase allowing the engineers to fit more batteries for a better range between charges. Whether it will be a global model like the conventionally powered 3er remains to be seen, but it's definitely coming in some parts of the world.

The 3 Series LCI could go on sale in Europe next year, which would mean a 2023MY availability in the United States.