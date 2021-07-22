British automaker MG has announced a new MG5 EV variant that extends the range to 250 miles (402 kilometres) on the WLTP combined cycle.

Available in the UK from £26,495 on-the-road (including the Plug-in Car Grant), the new MG5 EV version offers “the highest range per £ of MSRP of any EV currently on sale in the UK,” according to MG’s press release.

On sale now, the new MG5 EV Long Range features a 61.1-kWh lithium-ion battery instead of the standard MG5 EV’s 52.5-kWh unit, giving it an additional 36 miles (58 kilometres) of range on the combined cycle. If the car is used solely for urban driving, the range rises to a total of 334 miles (537 km), as per the WLTP City cycle.

Charging the bigger battery to 80% SoC takes 61 minutes on a 50 kW rapid charger or 40 minutes on a 100 kW rapid charger, MG says. Recharging overnight to 100% takes approximately 9.5 hours on a domestic home charger supply.

The MG5 EV Long Range shares the front-mounted electric motor with the base model, offering 115 kW (154 bhp) of power and 260 Nm (192 lb-ft) of torque. The zero to 60 mph (96 km/h) time stays the same at 7.3 seconds, as does the 115 mph (185 km/h) top speed.

Besides the bigger battery, the MG5 EV Long Range adds the MG Pilot Driver Assistance System. The suite of driver assist technologies includes Active Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Traffic Jam Assist, Intelligent High Beam Assist, and Intelligent Speed Limit Assist.

The new variant retains the practicality of the standard car that debuted in October 2020 as Europe’s first electric estate. The boot’s capacity ranges from 464 litres (16.4 cu ft) with all seats in place to 1,456 litres (51.4 cu ft) with the rear seats folded down.

The MG5 EV Long Range is available in two trim levels in the UK, the Excite (£26,495) and the better-equipped Exclusive (£28,995). Both come with a 7-year/80,000 mile fully transferable warranty as standard.