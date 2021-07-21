We’ve seen the Ferrari SF90 Stradale in action a number of times and we know it’s a pretty potent machine, at least when it comes to drag races. Sure, it can’t beat the Rimac Nevera but we doubt there’s currently a production car in the world that can do that. However, in our eyes, performance is best measured not in standing-start races but on the track. And that’s where the SF90 Stradale is really showing its potential.

The most powerful road-legal Ferrari ever made just set a new record for a production vehicle at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, arguably America’s most famous track. The plug-in hybrid supercar managed to lap the 2.438-mile (3.925-kilometre) circuit in just 1:29.625 minutes achieving a top speed of 174.54 miles per hour (280.9 kilometres per hour).

The record was registered on 15 July during the Ferrari Racing Days with a more track-focused version of the hybrid supercar, the SF90 Stradale Assetto Fiorano. It brings a few race-inspired upgrades over the standard model, including a few exterior components made of carbon fibre, titanium exhaust system, and Multimatic shock absorbers.

The car used for the Indy record was also equipped with the optional Michelin Pilot Sport Cup2R tyres, as well as a carbon fibre spoiler at the back for extra 390 kilograms (860 pounds) of downforce available at 155 mph (250 kph). Last but not least, the Assetto Fiorano version is 30 kg (66 lbs) lighter than the standard SF90 Stradale.

On paper, the most powerful Prancing Horse should be capable of reaching a top speed of 211 mph (340 kph) which means it has even more potential than what it showed at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway if the road course allows for it. During the Ferrari Racing Days, the SF90 Stradale Assetto Fiorano was accompanied by cars from the Ferrari Challenge, XX, and F1 Clienti programmes.