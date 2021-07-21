Ford only produced the GT40 from 1966 through 1969, but the winning race car left its mark on motorsports and the entire auto industry, which is still felt and honoured today. The racer’s last model year saw the No. 6 GT40 win the 1969 24 Hours of Le Mans, and a new Amalgam Collection model pays tribute to the winning model. The 1:8 sale model measures 20 inches (51 centimetres) long and took 24 months of research and development work to prepare.

The final result is a model Amalgam will produce in limited quantities – 199 to be exact. The car is a recreation of the one raced by Jacky Ickx and Jackie Oliver 52 years ago, with Amalgam using “the finest quality materials.” The company doesn’t specify what those are, though you just have to look a the final product to know its true. The model GT40 is a stunning, life-like recreation with every detail perfect – it almost looks like the real thing, which means Amalgam did its job.

Gallery: Amalgam 1:8 Scale Ford GT40

21 Photos

The models are hand-built by a small team of craftspeople, with each one taking over 400 hours to complete. Amalgam says each one has “thousands of precisely engineered parts,” like castings and CNC machined metal components. The Ford Archive and Heritage department and Gulf Oil International aided Amalgam with its recreation.

You can pre-order now and pay the €12,074 (approx. £10,430) needed to own one. That seems like an obscene amount of money for a model, but Amalgam’s products are at a different level of quality and craftsmanship. The model looks like the real deal, and that’s difficult to do at such a reduced scale. The 1:8 scale Ford GT40 joins other 1:8 Amalgam scale model racers such as Sir Stirling Moss’ Mercedes W196 Monoposto and a Ferrari SF1000. The three are stunning recreations of Motorsport history.