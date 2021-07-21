The next-generation Land Rover Range Rover is expected to debut later this year, but we're also excited for the Range Rover Sport that will arrive later. A new batch of spy photos shows that testing is getting underway again for the new model, though the SUV wears thick camouflage and cladding just like it did in the previous images, obscuring the design details underneath.

Those hoping for a radical redesign will have to look elsewhere. All signs point to the next-gen Sport receiving an evolutionary design update, at least on the outside. The Sport will look more aggressive than the standard model, sporting a larger rear spoiler and a sharper angle for the rear glass. However, the rear is well-hidden. Up at the front, the camouflage can't hide the tweaked headlight design or the reshaped grille, which looks more rectangular than the outgoing trapezoidal one.

Gallery: Next-Gen Land Rover Range Rover Sport Spy Photos

14 Photos

The Range Rover Sport will follow the regular Range Rover over to the brand's Modular Longitudinal Architecture, which is capable of supporting hybrid powertrains and full electrification. Partial electrification is expected to be available across the range when the model launches, including mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid technologies. A fully electric version is expected to follow a few years later, though Land Rover hasn't specified a definitive timeline for its arrival. Land Rover is taking its time transitioning to EVs.

One thing Land Rover might change about the Sport is it's interior, though we haven't seen inside the next-gen model to see what, if anything, is different. It too may undergo a modest makeover, though it'll offer the latest tech and features. We'll get our first glimpse at the interior when the regular Range Rover debuts later this year – the two should be pretty similar. The next-gen Land Rover Range Rover Sport isn't expected to premiere until the end of 2022 before arriving for the 2023 model year.