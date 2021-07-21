Aston Martin is making a few modest changes to its lineup for 2022, which includes the arrival of a brand new online configurator where you can see those updates in action. Revisions to the range include more power for the DB11 V8, new wheel options for the DBS and DBX, and in an effort to streamline its range, Aston Martin is dropping the 'Superleggera' and 'AMR' nameplates.

The DB11 coupe and convertible models equipped with the base V8 welcome the biggest changes. The twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre engine now produces 528 bhp (393 kilowatts), which yields a new-and-improved top speed of 192 miles per hour (308 kilometres per hour). That's an increase of 25 ponies over last year's model. And now buyers can option the DB11 V8 with Sports Plus Seats to help cope with all that extra speed.

The DB11 V12 Coupe sticks around with the same 630 bhp (470 kW), but it loses its AMR nameplate. The DBS suffers the same fate, dropping the Superleggera badge from its bonnet but maintaining its twin-turbocharged 5.2-litre V12, still good for 715 bhp (533 kW) and a top speed of 211 mph (340 kmh). Ditching the AMR and Superleggera badges, Aston Martin says, helps simplify the lineup.

Visual updates include new 21-inch wheel designs for the DBS, and a fresh set of 23-inch wheel options for the DBX SUV. With the new configurator, buyers can also select from three preset interior "environments," each one with colours, materials, and patterns carefully curated by the Aston Martin Design team.

The ‘Inspire' environment emphasises high-end luxury with perforated semi-aniline leather, contrast stitching, and up to 38 interior colour combinations. ‘Accelerate,' as its name implies, offers a sportier theme with a unique leather and Alcantara combo, plus up to 10 leather colours with four accent colours. The ‘Create' theme offers a unique perspective, with 10 interior colour options in both monotone and duotone combinations.

If you want to check out the new colour combinations and wheel options for yourself, the Aston Martin configurator is live on the company's website. Pricing hasn't officially been announced for any of the 2022 model year vehicles yet, but don't expect major changes from last year.