China is known to get long-wheelbase versions of several models. Joining the fray is the new Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, which gets a long-wheelbase version called the Range Rover Evoque L.

Measuring 4,531 millimetres (178 inches) long, the Evoque L is significantly longer than its standard counterpart that measures 4,371mm (172 in). The elongated body and wheelbase of course translate into bigger rear legroom, which is said to have increased by 125 mm (4.9 in). Land Rover said that this size increase allows passengers to stretch out further using the electronically adjustable rear seats that recline up to seven degrees backward.

Gallery: Land Rover Range Rover Evoque L

5 Photos

The Range Rover Evoque L also gets InControl OS 2.0 system. The automaker said that this is a humanised interface that features dual 10.2-inch touch screens that are comparable to smartphones. The instrument panel is also a 12.3-inch interactive full LCD.

All Evoque L units also come with R-Dynamic sports kits and 20-inch wheels as standard equipment. The new Range Rover Evoque L is already being sold, with the first release version bearing a pre-sale price tag of 430,000 yuan or around £48,150 with the current exchange rates.

Of note, it's still unclear whether the Evoque L will be offered in markets other than China.

As mentioned, the Chinese market is known to get long-wheelbase versions of a lot of cars. That's because that's what the market demands, so automakers have been exclusively producing vehicles for one of the most important automotive markets in the world.

To recall, the Porsche Panamera gets a long Executive version in China, while the VW ID.6 has been revealed in the country first. Mercedes has also introduced a long-wheelbase version of the E-Class, while the BMW 5 Series Li was stretched out for the People's Republic.