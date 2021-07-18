The Mini vehicle may date back to before the '60s, but the team-up between Sir Alec Issigonis and John Cooper only started in September 1961, which gave birth to the Austin Mini Cooper and Morris Mini Cooper.

To celebrate the momentous event, the Mini brand has released a special edition three-door model. Limited to a number of units worldwide, the Mini Anniversary Edition aims to harken back to the collaboration between the traditional sporting spirit of the Mini brand and John Cooper's successes in Formula 1.

Gallery: Mini Anniversary Edition

29 Photos

Since John Cooper designed race cars were identifiable by their green paintwork with white accents, the Mini Anniversary Edition models are offered in British Racing Green metallic. Midnight Black metallic variant is also available, while Mini John Cooper Works Anniversary Edition can also come with Rebel Green body colour. The roof, exterior mirror caps, door handles, and surrounds for the headlights and rear lights all come in white.

Other accents include white bonnet stripes, a red accent line, and the number 74. The latter looks back to the starting number that the classic Mini Cooper wore on its first successful race track appearance. To complement the appearance, a set of 18-inch John Cooper Works light-alloy wheels in Circuit Spoke two-tone design comes standard, along with the COOPER logo found on the door sill trims, side scuttles, C-pillars and the centre spoke of the Nappa sports leather steering wheel.

Inside, the interior surface features the signatures of John, Mike and Charlie Cooper on the driver's side. The driver's door frame also features an emblem with John Cooper's signature, a handwritten note "1 of 740," and the words "60 YEARS OF MINI COOPER - THE UNEXPECTED UNDERDOG."

The Mini Anniversary Edition is limited to three-door Mini Cooper and Cooper S, as well as the Mini John Cooper Works. It's limited to 740 units worldwide.