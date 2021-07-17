Jeep celebrates its 80th anniversary with a bold zero-emission vision to offer a zero-emission, fully electric Jeep 4xe in every SUV segment by 2025. It means probably that several Jeep models will get at least an electric version by 2025. We are eager to hear when the first BEV models will be introduced.

Christian Meunier, Jeep Brand Chief Executive Officer said:

"We are fully committed towards a vision of zero emission future, and by 2025 we will be offering a zero-emission fully electric Jeep 4xe in every SUV segment”

The presentation of the Jeep Magneto EV Concept was not accidental as the future of Jeep is also electrifying.

Currently, the company is busy with the expansion of its plug-in hybrid lineup - 4xe, which consists of a few models - Jeep Renegade 4xe, Jeep Compass 4xe, and Jeep Wrangler 4xe. Plus there was the 2019 Jeep Commander PHEV in China.

The first two - Renegade 4xe and Compass 4xe - are produced and sold in Europe, while the Wrangler 4xe is produced in the U.S. and sold also in Europe. The next step will be the introduction of the all-new, fifth generation of the Jeep Grand Cherokee with the plug-in hybrid Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe version.

The official unveiling is scheduled for the 2021 New York International Auto Show in August.

"Next in our exciting global product pipeline is the introduction of the all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee, which will be equipped, for the first time, with plug-in-hybrid 4xe technology.”.

The plug-in hybrid Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept shown in 2020 probably means the Jeep Grand Wagoneer 4xe will follow as well.

Jeep Wrangler 4xe specs:

Range (all-electric)

WLTP: 31 miles (50 km)

WLTP: 31 miles (50 km) 17 kWh battery

Samsung SDI lithium-ion NMC cells; 96 cells total

Samsung SDI lithium-ion NMC cells; 96 cells total 0-60 mph in 6 seconds

all-wheel drive

peak system output of 280 kW (375 bhp) and 470 lb-ft of torque

2.0-litre turbocharged petrol I-4 engine with a high-voltage, liquid-cooled belt-connected motor-generator unit, replacing the conventional alternator.

Motor generator unit (134 bhp / 181 lb-ft) integrated into eight-speed automatic transmission.

Jeep Renegade 4xe and Jeep Compass 4xe specs:

Range (all-electric)

in general, expected up to around 50 km (31 miles)

Renegade 4xe WLTP: 26 miles

Compass 4xe WLTP: N/A

in general, expected up to around 50 km (31 miles) Renegade 4xe WLTP: 26 miles Compass 4xe WLTP: N/A 11.4 kWh battery; nickel-manganese-cobalt cells, 400 V system

underneath the second row seat, fitted with a dedicated heating and cooling circuit

underneath the second row seat, fitted with a dedicated heating and cooling circuit 0-62 mph in 7.5 seconds

top speed of 124 mph; 81 mph in EV mode

all-wheel drive

peak system output of about 140 kW (190 bhp) or 176 kW (240 bhp):

Limited version: - 1.3L turbo petrol engine (130 bhp), electric motor/generator and six-speed automatic transmission in the front plus electric motor (60 bhp) on the rear axle

Trailhawk and S versions: - 1.3L turbo petrol engine (180 bhp), electric motor/generator and six-speed automatic transmission in the front plus electric motor (60 bhp) on the rear axle

Limited version: - 1.3L turbo petrol engine (130 bhp), electric motor/generator and six-speed automatic transmission in the front plus electric motor (60 bhp) on the rear axle Trailhawk and S versions: - 1.3L turbo petrol engine (180 bhp), electric motor/generator and six-speed automatic transmission in the front plus electric motor (60 bhp) on the rear axle AC charging in less than two hours (100 minutes) using a 7.4 kW wallbox

"the boot capacity is practically the same as the conventional engine version (330 litres for Renegade and 420 litres for Compass - in the configuration with seats in upright position)"

