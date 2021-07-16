Porsche’s sportscar range is now bigger than ever. The Stuttgart-based company has a few hardcore 911- and 718-based offerings, which are filing different niches, but the automaker still lacks a true flagship model. This may change soon with a surprising move from Porsche if we are to believe a new report.

Australia’s Drive says a modern-day GT1 hypercar successor could already be under development. The information comes from a Porsche employee in the US who told the publication the brand has already received early deposits from prospective VIP buyers. Drive heard the rumour during a recent episode of Spike's Car Radio, a new podcast by Porsche enthusiast Spike Feresten.

"Right now, if you'd like to, you can put a deposit down on a Porsche GT1," Feresten announced during the podcast. "The rumour is … they're going to announce this in August. There's going to be a new Porsche GT1 mid-engine special car that will follow in the footsteps of the Carrera GT, the 918… and now the new GT1."

Before you get too excited, let us mention that nothing of this is confirmed at this point. Moreover, the report says Porsche enthusiast and friend of Spike Feresten, comedian and actor star Jerry Seinfeld, was reportedly not familiar with the rumours of a GT1 ideological successor. This could be indicative of the rumour's credibility, though it may also mean Seinfeld was simply not among the VIP clients.

If the rumours turn out to be true after all, it will be very interesting to see whether Porsche will use the latest-generation 911 as a base for the new hypercar or, instead, use a race car from its motorsport division. Just as a reminder, in December last year, Porsche teased the so-called LMDh race car for the World Endurance Championship (WEC) and Drive speculates the new road-going hypercar could be based on this machine. Too good to be true, right?

