We have been toying around with the idea of a plug-in hybrid EV version of the upcoming Alfa Romeo Tonale for a while. That assumption grew even stronger back in April when a report stated that new Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato wanted the plug-in hybrid powertrain to have better performance, therefore delaying the compact crossover's launch.

This time around, though, Stellantis has released a confirmation that the Tonale will arrive with a PHEV configuration. This was confirmed in a meeting between Imparato and the senior management at the G.B. Vico plant in Pomigliano d’Arco, Italy, where the Tonale will be built.

The main gist of the meeting was about "Quality without compromise," along with a pep talk among suppliers concerning quality. In the release that came with the meeting, Stellantis mentioned that the Tonale would be the first plug-in hybrid offering in the Alfa Romeo lineup.

The Tonale will sit below the Stelvio in the lineup. Although no other details have been confirmed yet, previous reports stipulate that the Tonale will be using the current Jeep Compass platform that allows electrification.

As for the design, well, recent and first spy shots of the Alfa Romeo Tonale came out last month, showing that the crossover will be taking a lot from the Tonale Concept from the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. However, we have yet to get a glimpse of its cabin, which we think won't be as futuristic as the concept that was shown two years ago.

The Tonale is expected to be revealed during the first quarter of 2022 and will hit European showrooms by June of the same year. It will surely arrive in the US, but we have yet to know when.