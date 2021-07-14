It means at least one all-electric or plug-in hybrid option for every model.
Peugeot announced that with the addition of two new plug-in hybrid versions of the Peugeot 308, the brand's lineup will be electrified by 70% by the end of this year.
Peugeot defines electrification as the availability of at least one all-electric or plug-in hybrid version of a particular model.
The goal for 2023 is 85% and for 2025 is 100%. In the case of commercial vehicles, it will be even sooner - 100% in 2021.
Let's take a look at the lineup for 2021:
The latest plug-in hybrid models are 308 saloon and SW estate versions: 308 PHEV and 308SW PHEV. They will be equipped with a 12.4 kWh battery for 36-37 miles of WLTP all-electric range.
The French manufacturer prepared two powertrain options:
Peugeot 308 Hybrid 225 e-EAT8
- up to 36 miles (58 km) of WLTP all-electric range
- 12.4 kWh
- system output of up to 222 bhp
a 177 bhp PureTech engine (132 kW) and an 81kW electric motor, coupled with the 8-speed e-EAT8 gearbox
Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 e-EAT8
- up to 37 miles (60 km) of WLTP all-electric range
- 12.4 kWh
- system output of up to 177 bhp
a 148 bhp (110kW) PureTech engine and an 81 kW electric motor, coupled with the 8-speed e-EAT8 gearbox
The lineup so far includes only two all-electric passenger models - Peugeot e-208 and Peugeot e-2008, but Peugeot's BEV van lineup is pretty strong with three models.
"The success of PEUGEOT’s new electric and plug-in hybrid range has allowed it to become the second best-selling generalist automotive brand in Europe in the first five months of 2021 and is already the third best-selling generalist brand in Europe for electrified vehicles this year. PEUGEOT’s e-208 and e-2008 models stand in second place in their respective Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) segments."
Linda Jackson, CEO of PEUGEOT, said:
“Electrification is at the heart of our "Power of Choice" strategy, which gives our customers the option to choose the powertrain that suits their needs, whether conventional or electrified. The excellent sales results of our electrified models show that in Europe, this strategy is bearing fruit. Internationally, even in markets where electrification is emerging, we will use our portfolio of electrified models to stand out as an inventive, premium generalist brand. Wherever we are, we want to be real drivers of progress."