There's a lot to love about the Porsche 911 GT3 Touring straight from the factory, but Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur is showing what's possible to tweak the look with its upgrades. The blacked-out look is a perfect fit.

The customisation division takes an already black car and adds tinted LED covers over the headlights to darken the nose. The wheels get a Satin Black finish, and they measure 20 inches in front and 21 inches at the back.

Gallery: Porsche 911 GT3 Touring from Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur

6 Photos

Inside, Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur installs two-tone leather in a mix of Black and Lipstick Red. Red stitching and piping on the floor mats add a little splash of colour to the design.

These are fairly tiny changes, but they show that the right exterior colour with just a few add-ons can make the Porsche 911 GT3 Touring look amazing. The all-black appearance with a gloss finish is a perfect mix of darkness and shine.

Gallery: 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring

24 Photos

The 911 GT3 Touring boasts the same naturally aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six engine as the standard model. It's good for 502 bhp (374 kilowatts) and 346 pound-feet (469 newton-metres). This gets the coupe to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometres per hour) in 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 197 mph (317 kph).

Buyers have the choice of a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The Touring drops the big wing and vents from the regular GT3. There's also a different front fascia. The bonnet has twin vents, so there's no fooling anyone that this is just a standard Carrera.

Inside, the Touring comes standard with extended leather upholstery. This means that the hides cover the dashboard in addition to where you'd usually find them.

The 911 GT3 Touring is on sale now in the UK. It starts at £127,820. Although, Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur would be happy to take your money if you want to personalise the sporty coupe.