With a 28 percent share in Kia's European market, the Ceed is undoubtedly one of the company's most important models. It's fighting in a hugely challenging C-segment where the Volkswagen Golf reigns supreme. To keep their compact car fresh and competitive, the South Koreans have now given it a mid-cycle update bringing an assortment of styling changes.

The most obvious of them all would be the redesigned front grille with prominent metallic accents and a closed-off design on the plug-in hybrid version. It's flanked by new headlights eschewing the four-point LED setup of the pre-facelift Ceed in favour of three arrow-shaped elements serving as the daytime running lights.

Go for the five-door hatchback in either the GT-Line or the flagship GT trim and your Ceed will also boast restyled taillights with no fewer than 48 honeycomb-shaped elements covered with smoked glass. The rear clusters have dynamic lights as the LEDs light up in a progressive sequence when the turn signals are activated.

Kia's design team has also tweaked the bumpers here and there, especially the front one where there's a glossy black trim on the side serving as a visual extension of the faux air intakes. Rounding off the changes are new 17- and 18-inch alloy wheel designs along with four fresh body colours: Experience Green, Yucca Steel Grey, Machined Bronze, and Lemon Splash.

The modifications are less obvious on the inside where you'll find the same 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster joined by a 10.25-inch touchscreen. Five upholstery choices will be available – three of which are debuting with the facelifted version – along with a newly designed shift knob for the GT-Line and GT versions.

As far as tech is concerned, the revamped Ceed gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto complemented by a USB charging port in the centre console for the rear passengers. Heated front and rear seats are available, along with dual-zone automatic climate control and an eight-speaker JBL sound system.

The engine lineup includes the usual suspects, kicking off with a turbocharged 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine producing 120 bhp. It comes with a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission (featuring a coasting function) and benefits from a 48V mild-hybrid setup to cut fuel consumption and emissions.

The same three-pot is available in a 100-bhp bi-fuel version by accepting LPG, while a 1.6-litre diesel boasts a 136-bhp output and it too has a mild-hybrid configuration. Available with the estate, the plug-in hybrid powertrain combines a 1.6-litre GDI (gasoline direct injection) engine with a 44.5-kilowatt electric motor, an 8.9-kWh lithium-polymer battery pack, and a six-speed, dual-clutch automatic. The PHEV estate offers a combined output of 141 bhp and 265 Nm (195 lb-ft) of torque.

Those in need of more punch will have to step up to the 1.5-litre petrol mill with 160 bhp or the larger 1.6-litre reserved for the GT models where it pumps out 204 bhp and is linked exclusively to the seven-speed DCT.

Kia will commence production of the 2022 Ceed facelift in August at its factory in Žilina, Slovakia and will start customer deliveries by the fourth quarter. The revised lineup encompasses the hatchback, estate, and the stylish Proceed, with the XCeed crossover likely getting these styling revisions at some point next year.