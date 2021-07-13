Dominique Boesch, the Genesis brand's boss in Europe, predicts the upcoming G70 Shooting Brake to outsell the existing saloon variant in that region. In addition, he expects the GV70 crossover to be the automaker's bestselling product overall in the Old Continent.

Genesis is squarely focusing the G70 Shooting Brake on the European market. So far, the brand isn't offering any indication of selling the model in the US. "The body shape is the perfect demonstration of how committed we are to Europe," Boesch told Automotive News Europe.

Gallery: 2022 Genesis G70 Shooting Brake

10 Photos

Boesch also revealed the G70 Shooting Brake's powertrain lineup, which Genesis hadn't previously fully revealed. There will be a petrol-fuelled 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder and a 2.2-litre turbodiesel. The 365-bhp (272-kilowatt), twin-turbo 3.3-litre V6 available in the G70 saloon in the US is "under discussion" for the estate, Boesch tells Automotive News Europe.

Genesis hasn't yet disclosed pricing for the G70 Shooting Brake in Europe. According to Boesch, the number is "competitive" with the similarly sized estates from the German rivals.

There won't be electrified versions of G70 Shooting Brake. Folks looking for a greener vehicle, Genesis is prepping two electric vehicles for the near future: the GV60 and G80.

The G70 Shooting Brake is actually the exact same size as the saloon with a length of 4,685 millimetres (184.4 inches) and a wheelbase of 2,835 millimetres (111.6 inches). However, the extended roof increases the cargo space by 40 percent over the four-door.

The G70 Shooting Brake goes on sale in UK, Germany and Switzerland this summer. Then, Genesis plans to expand availability to other European markets.