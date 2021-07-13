The acceleration of several sports cars was compared side-by-side.
The all-new Tesla Model S Plaid is still looking for a proper contender in terms of acceleration, but so far no other production model matches Plaid.
DragTimes recently released a short video with a comparison of several models, including Ferrari SF90, McLaren 765LT, Lamborghini Huracán Evo, Porsche Taycan Turbo S and Bugatti Chiron, against Tesla (using data from the latest tests).
All of those cars are very fast, but according to Dragy's measure, Tesla has a significant edge in basically all metrics. It's a tremendous achievement to get such results in a large electric car for five and only with single-speed gearboxes.
DragTimes's comparison of 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h):
- Tesla Model S Plaid - 2.21 s
- Ferrari SF90 - 2.47 s
- McLaren 765LT - 2.84 s
- Lamborghini Huracán Evo - 2.69 s
- Porsche Taycan Turbo S - 2.53
DragTimes's comparison of 1/4 mile:
- Tesla Model S Plaid - 9.25 s at 151.99 mph
- Ferrari SF90 - 9.64 s at 146.40 mph
- McLaren 765LT - 9.88 s at 146.20 mph
- Lamborghini Huracán Evo - 10.44 s at 131.65 mph
- Porsche Taycan Turbo S - 10.39 s at 129.90 mph
For the Bugatti Chiron, there is only 60-130 mph time of 5.05 s, which is also slower than Tesla Model S Plaid - 4.64 s.
Tesla Model S Plaid specs
- up to 390 miles (628 km) of EPA est. range
- battery capacity: N/A
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 1.99 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.1 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
MotorTrend's 0-60 mph (asphalt, no rollout): 2.28 seconds; 2.3 seconds according to ICSI
- 1/4 mile 9.23 seconds at 155 mph trap speed
Jay Leno's 1/4 mile record of 9.247 seconds at 152.16 mph trap speed
- top speed of 200 mph (322 km/h) †when equipped with the proper wheels and tires (available fall 2021)
- three-motor all-wheel drive (one motor in the front and two motors in the rear)
- system output: 1,020 hp (about 760 kW)
- DC fast charging: at up to 250 kW (Superchargers)
can replenish 187 miles (301 km) in 15 minutes
- Drag Coefficient 0.208 Cd
- Wheels 19" or 21"
- Cargo 28 cu ft
- Weight 4,766 lbs (2,162 kg)