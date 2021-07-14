Volkswagen’s sporty new version of the ID.4 electric SUV – the GTX – is now available to order in the UK with prices starting at £48,510. The go-faster model will be available in a choice of two variants, with the standard GTX model joined by the more comprehensively equipped GTX Max.

Both cars come with 295 bhp, which allows them to accelerate from 0-62 mph in 6.2 seconds and on to a top speed of 112 mph. That means the big SUVs accelerate faster than a Golf GTI hot hatchback.

The two cars also come with the same 77 kWh battery pack as the ID.4 Pro Performance models, allowing the GTX to cover 301 miles between charges. The GTX Max is slightly less efficient, managing 291 miles from a single charge.

However, both have similar charging capabilities, with a 125 kW rapid charger adding 199 miles of range in 30 minutes. Charging to 80 percent from a CCS charge point takes 38 minutes, while filling the battery from a 7.2 kW home charger would take around 12 hours and 40 minutes.

In addition to the eco-friendly electric powertrain, the GTX models all come with sports suspension and clever power steering systems designed to “sharpen the handling”. The GTX Max also gets the Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) adaptive dampers, allowing drivers to customise the suspension characteristics to their taste.

In exchange for your £48,510, the GTX gives you a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a rear-view camera and a head-up display with augmented reality. The ‘base’ model also comes with keyless entry and start, plus LED matrix headlights.

Stepping up to the GTX Max will take the asking price to £55,540, but you get heated sports seats with a massage function and 12-way electric adjustment. You also get three-zone climate control and driver assistance technology including a 360-degree ‘area view’ camera that gives you an overhead view of the car and its surroundings. Better still, the GTX Max also comes with a panoramic sunroof and a heat pump for added efficiency when controlling the car’s temperature.

“The ID. family continues to expand,” said VW UK’s ID. family product marketing manager. “The ID.3 is well established with UK customers, the ID.4 – the 2021 World Car of the Year no less – is ramping up, and now the ID.4 GTX has arrived to add some sporting intention into the mix. All are delivered to customers as net climate-neutral products.

“Not only that, but the ID.4 GTX Max now serves as the very pinnacle of the ID.4 range, combining the sustainability of the ID. family, the practicality and user-friendliness of the ID.4, the dynamism and performance of the new GTX lineage, and all the luxuries and conveniences that the model has to offer, in one comprehensive package. It’s another brilliant all-rounder in today’s Volkswagen line-up.”