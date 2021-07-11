After 10 years of production, Lamborghini is finally saying goodbye to the Aventador, and with it, its V12 engine. Lamborghini isn’t ditching the V12 entirely and is diligently working on a brand-new replacement unit that will share only its cylinder count with the current Lamborghini V12. Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann gave Autoblog some critical details about Lamborghini’s V12 future.

In July of 2021, Lamborghini unveiled the Aventador Ultimae which is the final chapter in the decade-long Aventador saga. Aventador Ultimae is powered by a 6.5-litre V12 engine that produces 770 bhp and 531 lb-ft of torque. The brute of an engine can dance and revs out all the way to 8,500 rpm where it makes its maximum power at the top of the rev range.

The L539 V12 engine was built specifically for the launch of the Aventador supercar and was the second ever all-new V12 engine to find its home in a Lamborghini. Prior to the L539 all V12 Lamborghinis used an evolution of the Bizzarini V12 engine which was original designed by Giotto Bizzarini in the early 1960s. What started out as a 3.5-litre V12 in 1963 concluded as a 6.5-litre V12 found in the Murcielago LP 640.

The next V12 will be the third new V12 in Lamborghini’s entire company history which makes it a very critical task to get right. Winkelmann explained to Autoblog, “The technology is different, it's a completely new engine, a completely new drivetrain, a new battery, everything is completely new. There's nothing out of the Sián or out of the Aventador [in the next flagship].”

The next-generation V12 Lamborghini will offer customers a naturally aspirated V12 engine augmented by an electric hybrid system. This unique combination utilizes the best of new technology to keep the V12 alive and for that, we are forever grateful.