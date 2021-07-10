Tesla has updated the European configurator of the Tesla Model Y, which now indicates prices and expected delivery time in multiple countries.

The company offers two versions: the Long Range AWD and Performance. Deliveries are expected in September.

Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD:

Range (WLTP): 314 miles

Top speed: 135 mph

0-62 mph: 5.1 seconds

Tesla Model Y Performance:

Range (WLTP): 298 miles

Top speed: 150 mph

0-62 mph: 3.7 seconds

One of the most important questions is: from where will those Model Y come from, as Tesla Giga Berlin is not yet ready and it's not even certain that it will start production this quarter or even this year.

As far as we know, the first Model Y for Europe will come from China, where production started over a half year ago. Tesla Giga Shanghai actually expanded its offer to include the Standard Range version (with CATL's LFP batteries), so there might be spare capacity to export the Long Range versions to Europe (those will be equipped with LG Energy Solution's NCM batteries).

We guess that the push for the Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model Y is directly related to the delay of Tesla Giga Berlin that should be operational by now according to initial schedule, but it's not. Moreover, the approach to use the new cell format (cylindrical 4680) and structural battery packs might lead to more delays/constraints.

Prices

Customers are now able to finalise orders. Let's take a look at the prices for several countries (enlarge the image here), some take into account incentives. Please note that the Model Y is not yet available in the UK.

We guess that the Tesla Model Y from Berlin might be more affordable, but at this point it's only speculation.