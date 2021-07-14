The new Vauxhall Grandland SUV is now available to order in the UK with prices starting at £25,500. The facelifted car has been brought into line with other models in the Vauxhall range with the ‘Vizor’ front end design, while the British brand has also redesigned the interior with some high-tech additions.

In exchange for the £25,500 starting price, Vauxhall will give you the basic Grandland SE, which comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument display. Cruise control features alongside automatic lights and wipers, as well as front and rear parking sensors.

Stepping up to the sporty-looking £27,540 SRi model gets you larger 18-inch black alloys, a larger digital instrument display and a 10-inch central touchscreen. A wide-angle 180-degree rear-view camera is also fitted, along with a glossy black contrast roof and wheel arch cladding, plus black bumper inserts and badges, plus dark-tinted windows.

Spend a little more and you can have the £29,190 Elite version, which gets 19-inch two-tone alloy wheels, wireless phone charging and keyless entry. These high-end cars also get ‘Ergo Active’ front seats, a powered tailgate and a range of safety systems.

Not only does the car come with a blind-spot alert system that warns you of any vehicles in the hard-to-see areas over your shoulders, but it also gets LED Matrix headlights that can dip the headlight beam in the direction of other cars while still maintaining full beam elsewhere. The idea is to prevent dazzle for other drivers while giving you the maximum range of illumination.

Finally, the range-topping Ultimate models come with Alcantara upholstery and high-gloss black lettering on the car’s exterior. On the tech front, the £31,290 models come with a 360-degree parking camera that gives you a bird’s-eye view of the car and its surroundings.

Those models are available with a simple engine range comprising a diesel, a petrol and a plug-in hybrid. The 1.2-litre, 129 bhp petrol engine is the mainstay of the range, and it’s the one you get as standard. When combined with the standard six-speed manual gearbox, it’ll manage 46.3 mpg, while the optional eight-speed automatic cuts that to 44.1 mpg.

Alternatively, you can have the 1.5-litre diesel that comes with an eight-speed automatic gearbox as standard. Like the petrol engine, it has 129 bhp, but it proves even more efficient on the official economy test, managing 55.4 mpg.

But for the last word in economy – and for the cheapest company car tax rates – you need the hybrid. With a 1.6-litre petrol engine and an electric motor, it’ll churn out 221 bhp, but it’ll manage up to 34 miles on electrical power alone. If you do short journeys and charge regularly, it’ll give you up to 192 mpg.

More importantly, the 31 g/km CO2 emissions mean it’ll incur company car tax at 11 percent in the 2021/22 financial year. However, the hybrid does command a hefty premium over its stablemates. The car is only available in SRi and Elite trims, and prices start at £34,365.

“With a bold design, class-leading technologies and high-tech interior, the new Grandland is set to appeal to a wide-range of new and existing customers,” said Paul Willcox, the managing director of Vauxhall. “With significant savings on the cost price of PHEV models compared to earlier iterations, it has never been more affordable to own Vauxhall’s flagship SUV. Vauxhall is committed to offering a fully-electrified line-up by 2024 and we’re looking forward to seeing the new Grandland on the road later this year.”