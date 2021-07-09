The Plaid acceleration is basically available right away at any time.
Tesla Model S Plaid acceleration is second to none among production cars. Not only that, but thanks to the superiority of electric drive over ICE, almost full potential is available right away, without any preparations.
In the DragTimes' video above, we can see how the car performs a 0-60 mph launch on a regular road at 79-80% battery State of Charge (SOC). No Launch Control or special additional measures that would require additional time to apply.
A simple stomp on the accelerator results in times of 2.28 seconds and 2.19 seconds. That's basically the top times that one can get.
Of course, the Launch Control and battery pre-conditioning at a high state of charge help to maximise the result, but it's envisioned rather for track use, not on the road.
Another thing is that the Plaid acceleration is very strong not only from a dead stop, but basically at any reasonable speed.
Tesla Model S Plaid specs
- up to 390 miles (628 km) of EPA est. range
- battery capacity: N/A
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 1.99 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.1 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
MotorTrend's 0-60 mph (asphalt, no rollout): 2.28 seconds; 2.3 seconds according to ICSI
- 1/4 mile 9.23 seconds at 155 mph trap speed
Jay Leno's 1/4 mile record of 9.247 seconds at 152.16 mph trap speed
- top speed of 200 mph (322 km/h) †when equipped with the proper wheels and tires (available fall 2021)
- three-motor all-wheel drive (one motor in the front and two motors in the rear)
- system output: 1,020 hp (about 760 kW)
- DC fast charging: at up to 250 kW (Superchargers)
can replenish 187 miles (301 km) in 15 minutes
- Drag Coefficient 0.208 Cd
- Wheels 19" or 21"
- Cargo 28 cu ft
- Weight 4,766 lbs (2,162 kg)