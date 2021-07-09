Global passenger plug-in electric car sales increased in May by 199% year-over-year to about 442,000, which happens to be the third-highest monthly result ever.

Plug-ins market share improved to 6.6%, including:

BEVs: 295,000 (4.4%)

PHEVs: 147,000 (2.2%)

Sales are expected to further expand later this year, reaching new all-time highs.

Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales – May 2021

During the first five months of 2021, plug-in sales stand at almost 2 million, while the market share increased to 5.8% (3.8% BEVs), compared to 4% a year ago.

Model rank

The Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y were the top-selling models in May, followed by the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV, Volkswagen ID.4 and a Chinese newcomer - the Changan Benni EV.

The top-selling models for the month:

The top-selling plug-in hybrid was the Toyota Prius Prime (5,850). There were only four PHEVs in top 20.

Top 10 year-to-date:

Brand rank

Tesla continues to be the top EV brand globally with a huge advantage both for the month and for the year. In May, we can see strong results also from BYD and Volkswagen.

The brands for the month:

Tesla - 60,282 and 276,459 YTD (#1) BYD - 31,736 and 110,427 YTD (#4) Volkswagen - 29,203 and 118,856 YTD (#3) SAIC-GM-Wuling - 27,890 and 161,610 YTD (#2) BMW - 21,537 and 105,419 YTD (#5) Mercedes-Benz - 16,044 and 88,186 YTD (#)6 SAIC - 15,364 and 73,086 YTD (#8) Volvo - 15,269 and 75,763 YTD (#7) Audi - 13,232 and 60,763 YTD (#9) Toyota - 11,714 and 43,960 YTD (#13)

An interesting thing is that Nissan is no longer listed among the top 20 EV brands for the year, as Skoda took #20 with 26,061 units. It's amazing what happened with Nissan, who was an EV pioneer.

Top 10 year-to-date:

Among automotive groups, Tesla remains the top player (14% share), followed by Volkswagen Group (13%) and SAIC (12%).