With Europe being the last bastion of estates in a world conquered by SUVs, it only makes sense Genesis is launching the G70 Shooting Brake on the Old Continent. Much like the Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake, it has two more doors than it should to qualify as a legitimate shooting brake, but it's still one of the prettiest cars we've seen lately with an elongated roof.

Having been revealed online a couple of months ago, the more practical version of the G70 saloon is making its dynamic debut today at the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed. On this occasion, Genesis used a drone to shoot a spectacular video with its first-ever estate as it went up the famous hill. Behind the wheel of the G70 Shooting Brake was former British F2 rally champion and precision driver, Gethin Jones.

To make the video a bit more exciting, it was all recorded as one continuous, unbroken shot that starts with an aerial view of the lavish estate. The drone then enters the building to film the Duke of Richmond enjoying his tea while getting up to speed with news from South Korea where Genesis calls home. From the 0:37 mark, the drone begins to chase the G70 Shooting Brake as it tackles the 1.16-mile (1.86-kilometre) track.

"Designed with Europe in mind," the family-friendly G70 will arrive together with the G70 saloon and GV70 SUV shortly after the G80 and GV80. The bigger and more expensive Genesis models will be available to order on Euro land starting this summer in the UK, Germany, and Switzerland. Hyundai's luxury division is also planning to sell the Electrified G80 in Europe.

The Genesis lineup will soon expand furthermore with the addition of a dedicated electric vehicle taking the shape of a crossover, potentially called GV60. It will be a sister model of the Ioniq 5 and EV6, which will both be sold in Europe. It remains to be seen whether there are similar plans for the equivalent Genesis model.