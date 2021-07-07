This is it, folks – the very last Aventador. Appropriately dubbed "Ultimae" (Latin for "last"), the final iteration of the V12 supercar from Sant'Agata Bolognese has arrived, more than a decade after the original LP700-4 was unveiled in February 2011 at the Geneva Motor Show. The mid-engined raging bull has put on a lot of muscle over the years, and this last hurrah is the most powerful of the stable if we're excluding the electrified Sian.

It carries the "LP 780-4" codename, meaning its naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 has been dialled to deliver 780 PS (769 bhp / 574 kW) at 8,500 rpm. It's slightly more powerful than the SVJ while having the same 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) of torque attainable from 6,750 rpm. If you like numbers, the Ultimae tips the scales at only 1,550 kilograms (3,417 pounds, dry), making it 25 kg (55 lbs) lighter than the Aventador S while offering the same power-to-weight ratio as the SVJ.

Gallery: Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae

40 Photos

The main idea behind the Aventador's swan song is to combine the elegant styling and luxurious touches of the S with the extra performance delivered by the SVJ. It comes in both coupe and roadster flavours with four-wheel drive and rear-wheel steering. It eschews the Superveloce Jota's look-at-me fixed rear wing for a more subtle (as subtle as a Lamborghini can be…) rear end with an active wing featuring three positions (closed, maximum performance, maximum handling).

When it comes to performance, the Aventador isn't exactly showing its age. The Ultimae coupe hits 62 mph (100 km/h) in 2.8 seconds and 124 mph (200 km/h) in 8.7 seconds from a standstill, en route to a top speed of 220.5 mph (355 km/h). The roadster will be a tad slower due to its heavier body commanded by the more complex roof, but you’re likely not going to notice the performance penalty in real life.

No fewer than 18 standard colours are available, plus more than 300 hues via the company's Ad Personam customisation programme. Lamborghini will sell the Ultimae with 20- and 21-inch forged alloys in various finishes, bundled with Pirelli P Zero Corsa tyres and brake callipers in multiple colours. Inside, it'll be just as plush as the Aventador S, but with a 001 of 350/250 reference to signal the special edition's limited status as only 350 coupes and 250 roadsters will be built.

Lamborghini will have both body styles on display later this week at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The Ultimae is a dying breed as the Italian supercar marque has announced plans to hybridise all cars by 2024 and launch an EV in the latter half of the decade. Joining the Urus SUV as well as the Huracan and Aventador replacements will be a fourth model.