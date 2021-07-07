Porsche has an ambitious goal to become carbon neutral across its entire value chain as early as 2030. This is, of course, in connection to the call to use cleaner energy to curb climate change. According to the automaker itself, its manufacturing supply chain is responsible for around 20 percent of its total greenhouse gas emissions, which is projected to rise to 40 percent by 2030.

The solution? Porsche is calling for its 1,300 series suppliers to exclusively use renewable energy when making Porsche components. Those that are unwilling to switch will no longer be considered by the sports car manufacturer for long-term contracts.

"Our battery cell suppliers have already had to use green energy since 2020. And now we are taking the next important step: we stipulate that our series suppliers also use only renewable energy to produce our components, to help reduce CO2 emissions even further. We recognise that we have a responsibility to ensure that supply chains are transparent and sustainable," says Uwe-Karsten Städter, Member of the Executive Board for Procurement at Porsche AG.

The campaign has already started in Stuttgart this month. In its own plant, the production of the Porsche Taycan has been carbon-neutral since 2019, according to the company. For the rest of the Porsche lineup made in its HQ, including the 911 flagship, carbon-neutral operations have been employed since 2020.

The Development Center in Weissach and the plant in Leipzig, where the Macan and Panamera models are made, are both green as well. This means all of the major Porsche manufacturing hubs are CO2 neutral in terms of operations.

Pushing for the suppliers to become green is a huge step for automakers, considering that there's a huge trade-off for non-compliance. This means an EV – at least those made by Porsche – will become truly emissions-free, which has been a subject of argument between naysayers of green energy.