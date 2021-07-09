The all-electric Audi Q4 e-tron is now available to order in both SUV and ‘Sportback’ coupe guises with prices from £40,750. The cars come with a choice of two battery sizes, three power outputs and four trim levels, offering a maximum range of 316 miles from a single charge.

In exchange for the headline starting price, Audi will give you a 55 kWh battery with 52 kWh of usable capacity, as well as the entry-level 35 e-tron powertrain. That produces 168 bhp, all of which is sent to the rear wheels. As a result, the car will manage 208 miles between trips to the plug, while the 0-62 mph sprint takes nine seconds flat.

The more powerful 40 e-tron powertrain is even more capable. With an 82 kWh battery (of which 77 kWh is usable) and a 201 bhp electric motor, this is the model that manages 316 miles to a charge. And because it’s more powerful, the motor will get you from 0-62 mph in 8.5 seconds, although the top speed is still limited to 99 mph.

Finally, customers will also have the chance to choose the 50 e-tron Quattro system. Unlike the 35 e-tron and 40 e-tron, it has two electric motors providing 295 bhp and four-wheel drive. The high-powered cars haven’t been fully economy tested yet, but Audi estimates a range of around 295 miles from a charge. The performance figures have been confirmed, though, with the 50 e-tron Quattro managing 0-62 mph in 6.2 seconds.

As well as the entry-level 35 e-tron powertrain, your £40,750 will also get you the basic Sport trim level. That comes with 19-inch grey alloy wheels, LED headlights and cloth-trimmed seats, as well as three-zone climate control, a digital instrument display and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Stepping up to the S Line model gets you larger 20-inch alloy wheels, sportier body styling and sports seats with part-leather upholstery. It also increases the asking price to at least £42,850.

If you have more to spend, you can choose the Edition 1 specification, which starts at £46,945. That gets you the black styling pack, full leather upholstery and electrically adjustable seats with a memory function for the driving seat and exterior mirrors. Or you can have the £54,450 Vorsprung model with its 21-inch alloys, panoramic glass roof and Sonos premium sound system. It even comes with an augmented reality head-up display.

"The imminent arrival of the Q4 Sportback e-tron into our showrooms is the next crucial step in our bold electrification plan,” said Andrew Doyle, the director of Audi UK. “Both the SUV and Sportback variants bring striking Audi design, impressive packaging, and attractive price points to a new segment of the market. Rapid charging capability and over 300 emission-free miles on a single charge will help ensure our transition from ICE to electric power is a smooth one for our customers.”