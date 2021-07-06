Bentley wants to become a fully electric car brand by the year 2030, but as it sits, the company only has one electrified vehicle, the Bentayga Hybrid. In an effort to expand its lithium footprint, today Bentley has released the Flying Spur Hybrid, the second plug-in option in the brand's portfolio (and the most powerful).

The new Flying Spur Hybrid is powered by a 2.9-litre V6 that produces a total output of 536 bhp (400 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 newton-metres) with help from the electric motor. That's 95 more bhp (71 kW) and an additional 37 lb-ft (50 Nm) over the Bentayga Hybrid. And with a 0-60 time of just 4.1 seconds, the Flying Spur Hybrid is more than half a second quicker than the Bentayga, too. The top speed for the Flying Spur Hybrid is an impressive 177 miles per hour (285 kilometres per hour).

A lone permanent magnet synchronous motor sits between the transmission and gas engine and runs on a 14.1-kilowatt lithium-ion battery pack. That setup produces 134 bhp (100 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) on its own and will reach 100 percent charge in just two and a half hours. All told, the Flying Spur Hybrid has a total driving range of 435 miles (700 kilometres).

The Flying Spur Hybrid has three dedicated drive modes specific to the new powertrain: EV Drive, Hybrid, and Hold. EV Drive is the default option (assuming the battery pack has juice) and lets you cruise around town in complete silence on pure battery power. Hybrid Mode, as its name suggests, combines the petrol engine and electric motor for maximum range while Hold stores battery power for later use.

Visually speaking, not much changes in the transition from V8 to hybrid power. The Flying Spur Hybrid offers seven standard exterior colour options with up to 60 extended paint options, as well as Mulliner and Blackline packages. A set of 20-inch wheels comes standard, with both 21- and 22-inchers available as optional add-ons, and the interior goes mostly unchanged. The only updates to the cabin are the hybrid-specific graphics and settings on the central 12.3-inch touchscreen and digital instrument cluster.

Customers can order their Bentley Flying Spur Hybrids starting later this month, with the first deliveries scheduled to take place at the end of the year. Bentley hasn't released pricing information for the Flying Spur Hybrid yet.