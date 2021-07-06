With the arrival of Thierry Bollore last autumn, Jaguar Land Rover embarked on a journey to rebuild its business. The Tata-owned automaker wants to develop, produce, and sell premium products that are (mostly) electric, efficient, luxury, and reliable. The company is already taking steps towards achieving this goal, though there are still major issues that need to be solved.

In previous interviews, Bollore acknowledged that JLR has some reliability problems - and that is something virtually everyone in the industry knows pretty well. During a recent chat with Autocar, the firm’s new CEO said the automaker has already made a lot of progress when it comes to improving its quality but still a lot of work needs to be done. This is the first priority in the company’s Reimagine plan.

“This is the first pillar of Reimagine, our transformation plan,” Bollore explained to the British publication. “Our results have been unacceptable, but we know how to fix them. It’s not science, just hard work. Already the 2021 results are better, but we have more to do.”

There are already some positive signs about the changes that are happening behind the curtains. According to Bollore, the warranty costs for the 2021 model year cars have dropped by one-third compared to previous years. In addition, Jaguar Land Rover now has a dedicated member of the board responsible for customer satisfaction and reporting directly to the new CEO. Most importantly, though, JLR is “improving processes to get better quality by design.”

Recent surveys from both sides of the big pond show Jaguar Land Rover is among the worst-performing automakers in terms of quality and reliability. As a result, Bollore said in March this year, the manufacturer is losing about 100,000 sales a year due to its bad global image.