Abarth has released a new special edition version of the hatchback's range called the 695 Esseesse. In fact, it's the fastest of the tuned Fiat 500 official lineup, and the Scorpion brand said that the engineers and designers drew inspiration from the 1964 model of the same name.

For modern times, the Abarth 695 Esseesse will be limited to 1,390 examples, 695 of which come in Scorpion Black while the other 695 units are in Campovolo Grey. Pegged as a collector's edition, the company said that the 695 Esseesse is "dedicated to those seeking exclusivity, performance, and a racing soul."

Gallery: Abarth 695 Esseesse “Collector’s Edition”

24 Photos

Design-wise, the 695 Esseesse hearkens back to the classic model with exclusive white details on the front and rear spoiler, mirror caps, and side stickers. The 17-inch alloy wheels are also painted white and dampened by Koni FSD shock absorbers, accentuated by red centre caps and red Brembo brake callipers. At the rear, an adjustable spoiler (up to 60 degrees) is added that adds an aerodynamic load of up to 42 kg (93 lbs) at full tilt while running 200 kilometres per hour (124 miles per hour) at the track.

Abarth also employed some weight savings in the form of an aluminium bonnet. Together with the twin titanium Akrapovic tailpipes, the 695 Esseesse is 10 kilograms (22 pounds) lighter than the Abarth 595 Competizione.

Inside, the 695 Esseesse comes with necessary badging and body colour-matching stitches, along with red seat belts, Alcantara, and carbon fibre inserts.

Under the bonnet, the newest Abarth is powered by the 1.4L T-jet engine that's connected to a manual transmission. The power plant makes up to 180 bhp (134 kilowatts) and 184 pound-feet (250 Newton-metres) of torque, allowing the small hatchback to hit 140 mph (225 km/h) with the spoiler set at 0 degrees. Sprint from zilch to 62 mph (100 km/h) is rated at 6.7 seconds.