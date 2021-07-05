There has been a lot of movement within the business structure and strategy of Mercedes-Benz in the past year. Most of these movements are part of Daimler CEO Ola Kallenius' strategy to focus on high-margin sales.

Now, Daimler, Mercedes' parent company, is reportedly on the verge to make another move, and it's happening this year. According to the German newspaper Automobilwoche, as reported by Automotive News, the automaker is planning to unveil a new business group consisting of AMG, Maybach, and G-Class. More importantly, the announcement will be made in September at the Munich Auto Show.

A Daimler spokesperson told Automobilwoche that the move will streamline marketing costs within the company and will strengthen the three sub brands, which is considered an important pillar in its new strategy. For the uninitiated, AMG is the performance division of Mercedes, while Maybach focuses on luxury to rival brands like Rolls-Royce and Bentley. The G-Class, on the other hand, is the line of luxury off-road vehicles from the Three-Pointed Star.

"We will not only maintain the independence, strong identities, and evolved corporate cultures of the individual brands, but also further expand and sharpen them," the unnamed Daimler spokesperson added.

The spokesperson also said that the company is currently in the process of designing the new business group, as well as evaluating the potential in various areas. As for the leadership, it is expected that AMG boss Philipp Schiemer will take charge, but that's not confirmed at this point.

What we have yet to know, which we expect to hear about in a few months, is the formal corporate structure of the new business group. There are also no current plans for the new group to spin off after establishment, according to Automobilwoche's sources.