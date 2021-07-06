As if the existing S-Class wasn’t expensive enough, the new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class limousine costs a whopping £162,390. And if you’ve got the cash, you can place an order for your wafty, high-end saloon car right now, although you’ll have to wait until this autumn to collect it.

Based on the updated S-Class, the Maybach sets itself apart with a longer wheelbase than the longest version of the Mercedes, as well as “extensive” modifications to the rear passenger space. There are some more luxurious features in there, including a new massage function for the back seats.

Customers get a choice of two engines, both of which are big petrols. The ‘basic’ car, the S580 4Matic is a 496 bhp, 4-litre V8, with mild-hybrid technology, a nine-speed automatic gearbox and four-wheel drive. That’s capable of taking the massive S-Class from 0-62 mph in 4.8 seconds, before reaching a top speed of 155 mph. Drive more slowly and it’ll return between 24.1 and 25.5 mpg.

Alternatively, you can have the range-topping S680 4Matic (pictured), which comes with a 6-litre V12 engine that churns out 604 bhp. Like the S580, it gets a nine-speed automatic gearbox and four-wheel drive, but it has much more performance. The 0-62 mph time is cut to 4.5 seconds, and economy drops to 19.8 mpg.

In exchange for your £162,390, though, you’ll be looking at the S580 in ‘standard’ guise. That gets you the latest-generation infotainment system with “high-end” rear-seat entertainment including a rear tablet and a digital TV tuner. You also get a Burmester sound system, 20-inch alloy wheels and posh Nappa leather, not to mention high-pile floor mats, microfibre roof lining and the Rear Seat Comfort Pack with massage functions.

If you want, you can upgrade to the First Class model, which starts at £177,025 and comes with 21-inch alloy wheels, wireless headsets and folding tables in the rear. The microfibre roof lining is swapped for leather, champagne flutes are thrown in and you get a 10-litre fridge in the back, plus open-pore walnut wood trim.

If you choose the S680, you get the First Class version as standard, which means the asking price is a lofty £204,375. Do that and you get Air Body Control suspension, which replaces the E-Active Body Control on the S580 models. That system uses the 48-volt electrical system to power five computer processors, more than 20 sensors and a camera to react to the conditions it ‘sees’ ahead of the car.

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is available to order now, with prices starting at £162,390. First customer deliveries are expected later this year.