We've seen our fair share of spy shots with the Genesis GV60 provided by our professional photographers, but the latest imagery has been sent to us by a loyal reader. Spotted getting a drink with a Skoda Enyaq iV, the all-electric luxury crossover was caught in Germany at a Fastned charging station on the Autobahn 5.

Genesis took off the centre caps from the wheels to hide the prototype's identity, but it's pretty obvious we are dealing with the brand's first EV built on a dedicated platform. Speaking of the wheels, it's a 21-inch set with an interesting design that goes to show Hyundai's premium division is stepping up its game in this area as prototypes of the next-gen G90 have been spotted riding on some amazing wheels.

Still heavily camouflaged, the prototype had an extra layer of disguise on the door handles, which likely remain flush with the doors in the same vein as on the mechanically related Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5. The GV60 will ride on the same E-GMP platform, allowing the engineers to push the wheels to the extremities of the car by shaving off the overhangs and maximising the wheelbase.

It looks as though the zero-emissions Genesis will have some sort of built-in rear spoiler judging by the bulge on the tailgate. Peeking through the camo at the back are the split taillights adopted by all of the company's models, with a similar look expected for the headlights. The prototype appears to be predominantly black, but with silver used for the wheel arches, side skirts, and a strip above the windscreen extending onto the sides. The rear bumper also adopts a two-tone appearance and it should be the same story at the front.

The official reveal is happening in the coming weeks or months with a more luxurious cabin than its mainstream Hyundai and Kia siblings. Technical specifications are not available at this point, but the platform is able to deliver 576 bhp from two electric motors as seen in the EV6 GT. The flagship all-wheel-drive version of Kia's electric crossover sprints to 60 mph in less than three and a half seconds.

The GV60 (name not confirmed) will be Genesis' second production model to do away with the combustion engine, after the Electrified G80.

Special thanks go to Matt for sending us the spy shots!