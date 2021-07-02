As a general rule, car crazy enthusiasts of the world love scale models of their favourite machines. In that realm, Amalgam stands out for building the most amazing scale replicas we've ever seen. Now, the fortunate few who buy a new Ferrari can get a second version of their beloved ride, albeit a bit smaller.

Amalgam and Ferrari have enjoyed a strong relationship of over 20 years, with numerous scale Ferrari models already available to anyone who loves such collectibles. This new endeavour takes the relationship directly to Ferrari buyers, not just by giving them a scale-model option during purchase, but by capturing and matching the specs of the real car in the mini version. That means each Amalgam Ferrari model ordered during purchase is bespoke and literally an exact copy of the real deal, right down to colours and trim.

Gallery: Ferrari Replicas From Amalgam

11 Photos

That might not sound overly impressive for a small replica, but Amalgam's models aren't small. In the largest 1:8 scale format, a Ferrari 812 Superfast is nearly 60 cm (2 feet) long. We suspect many new Ferrari buyers will be interested in the slightly smaller 1:12 scale models, as they are only available through Ferrari dealerships whereas anyone can order a 1:8 replica. Right now, Amalgam offers models for the Portofino M, Roma, 812 Superfast, 812 GTS, SF90 Stradale, and the SF90 Spider. As new Ferraris debut, Amalgam will expand its scale model lineup to match.

Amalgam doesn't mention prices for ordering its scale replicas as Ferrari options, but those familiar with the company are aware that such detail comes at a cost. Perusing Amalgam's website, we see a 1:8 scale F8 Tributo is in development with a direct-from-Amalgam price tag of €11,551 (approx. £9,930). Going smaller saves money, as a 1:12 Portofino M also shows up as in-development at a cost of €3,008 (£2,585).