Kia has revealed a new mid-range special edition of the popular Niro compact SUV called the Connect. Priced from just under £26,000, the value-orientated newcomer is available to order now, filling the gap between the existing entry-level ‘2’ and mid-spec ‘3’ models.

The newcomer is available to order now in a choice of hybrid guises. You can have the conventional 1.6-litre hybrid powertrain common to most Niros, or you can have the plug-in hybrid with its rechargeable battery and 36-mile all-electric range. Prices start at £25,995 for the hybrid and £31,355 for the plug-in hybrid.

For that money, you get all the features of the existing ‘2’ model, including 16-inch alloy wheels, part-leather upholstery and reversing camera. The Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration systems are also carried over, along with the automatic headlights and the adaptive cruise control that maintains a safe distance to the vehicle in front.

However, the Connect also replaces the lowlier model’s eight-inch touchscreen with a larger 10.25-inch unit. That comes with satellite navigation and the UVO Connect connected-car technology, which allows you to access vehicle functions and information using a smartphone app.

The dashboard itself also gets a high-gloss centre fascia, while there’s a USB charger inside the front console. Customers also get a rear ventilation duct, and there’s a choice of three “premium” exterior paint colours at no extra cost. Runway Red, Ocean Blue and Steel Grey are all available free of charge.

At the same time, Kia is also introducing the Connect specification for the XCeed model range, replacing the outgoing ‘Edition’ version. Like the Niro Connect, it sits between the ‘2’ and ‘3’ versions, providing a 10.25-inch navigation system and the UVO Connect technology.

The XCeed Connect also offers customers an extended choice of colours, with Fusion Orange available exclusively on the new special edition. Prices for the XCeed Connect start at £21,775, but the only engine on offer will be the 1-litre turbocharged motor, which comes with a six-speed manual transmission as standard.

Both cars are already available to order from Kia dealers, although buyers won’t get their hands on their new wheels just yet. Kia says the first customer cars are due to be delivered “in the coming months”. As with all new Kias, the cars will come with a seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty.