Until we can actually line up a Tesla Model S Plaid and a Porsche Taycan Turbo S, the YouTube channel, Blue Pill or Red Pill has put together the next best thing. They line up the two vehicles virtually and compare the data from a dragy app that was collected during separate quarter-mile runs with the two cars.

I haven't had the chance to drive a Tesla Model S Plaid just yet, but I have driven a few Porsche Taycan Turbo Ss, and it's hard for me to really imagine how fast the Model S Plaid is because the Taycan Turbo S is just insane. In fact, after doing 4 successive 0 to 100-mph launches with the Taycan Turbo S, I actually felt a little dizzy.

So it's hard for me to imagine how it must feel in a Tesla Model S Plaid when it can run a quarter-mile more than a full second faster than a Taycan Turbo S. And that's not even the fastest we've seen the Model S Plaid cover the 1/4 mile in. We recently brought you a video from the YouTube Channel, Situation Plaid, that showed the Model S Plaid taking only 9.22 seconds to cover the quarter-mile. That's just mind-blowing.

Some stats from the video comparison:

60 feet 0-60-mph 1/8 mile 1,000 feet 60 to 130-mph 1/4 mile Model S Plaid 1.56 seconds 2.28 seconds 6.06s@120.87 7.82s@139.02 4.67 seconds 9.30s@151.96 Taycan Turbo S 1.56 seconds 2.53 seconds 6.62s@104.74 8.66s@119.59 7.86 seconds 10.39s@129.90

Both vehicles launch the same and reach the 60-foot point in exactly the same time; 1.56 seconds. However, that's when the Model S Plaid begins to pull away from the Porsche. The Plaid hits 60-mph in 2.28 seconds, .25 seconds faster than the 2.53 seconds that the Taycan Turbo S needed.

Notice that 0-60 time wasn't less than 2 seconds though, and that's because the Plaid wasn't on a surface prepped with VHT TrackBite and didn't use the 1-foot rollout needed to get its 0 to 60 time (well, really its 6 to 60 time) down under 2 seconds.

As far as I'm concerned, Tesla's being silly worrying about promoting the Model S Plaid as being able to break the 2-second threshold in 0 to 60 runs because it just so stupidly fast, who really cares about that one metric? It does the 1/4 mile in 9.3 seconds - that's all you need to know.

Look at the 60-mph to 130-mph times. The Model S Plaid crushes the Taycan Turbo S by over 3 seconds. In fact, the Model S Plaid goes 0 to 130-mph faster than the Taycan Turbo S goes 60 to 130-mph- and the Taycan does so in under 8 seconds which is amazingly fast in its own right!

We're sure we'll soon get to see an actual race between these two EV heavyweights on the same track with the same surface conditions. However, for now, you can check out the video above and compare the stats.