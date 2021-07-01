The last of the three new E-GMP-based electric vehicles from Hyundai-Kia, the Genesis JW, was recently spotted testing by our spies. Even though its two sister vehicles have been full revealed and we know all about their impressive specs, what the more luxurious Genesis will bring to the table is still a mystery.

Based on analysing the concealed prototype, it’s clear it’s hiding the production body under the camouflage. We can spot the typical Genesis headlight and rear light cluster design, as well as the overall shape that is quite similar to both the Ioniq 5 and the EV6, right down to the integrated ducktail spoiler-like design element that the Kia has.

Genesis is surely setting its targets very ambitiously on the Tesla Model Y with this model. Thanks to the use of the new dedicated EV platform, it will surely have 500+ km of range, ultra rapid charging capability and feature some of the most advanced semi-autonomous driving technologies on the market.

Gallery: 2022 Genesis JW Spy Photos

11 Photos

Its other rivals will be the Mercedes-Benz EQA, the Jaguar I-Pace, or the Audi Q4 E-Tron. It’s worth pointing out that even though there are lots of electric crossovers on the market right now, very few of them are actually from a premium manufacturer, and this is how the Genesis JW will be pitched - as a premium offering that’s a cut above even the two aforementioned models that it’s related to.

We’re expecting to see the Genesis JW (which will probably have a different production name) debut sometime later this summer and go on sale before 2021 is over. One possible name it could use is GV60 or eGV60, since it will sit just under the GV70 (which in turn will get a fully-electric eGV70 version), although this has yet to be confirmed.

