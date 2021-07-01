Combining retro design with modern technology is nothing new. In fact, a look at the recent past of automotive engineering provides gorgeous examples like the Lancia 037 from Kimera Automobili or the Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD. The Elegend EL1 with inspiration from the Audi Sport Quattro is the latest vehicle to attempt to blend classic looks with state-of-the-art machinery.

Elegend is based in Beilngries, Bavaria, and aims to "transfer analogue primal instincts of emotional driving into the digital world and revolutionise the market for e-sports cars." The company's first product combines the blunt styling of the classic 1980s Audi rally car with an all-wheel-drive electric powertrain making 805 bhp (600 kilowatts).

Gallery: ELEGEND EL1 (2021)

5 Photos

The front end of the EL1 takes clear inspiration from the Audi Sport Quattro with its openings at the tip of the bonnet and boxy wing/fender flares. The design lacks a B-pillar in the door, which creates an expansive opening for the side windows. The sharply angled rear portion of the roofline evokes the second-gen Audi Coupe.

With this potent power, the EL1 can hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometres per hour) in a claimed 2.8 seconds and an alleged top speed of 158.4 mph (255 kph). The vehicle only exists in renderings at the moment, so we have to wait to see if the machine can actually achieve these figures.

The EL1 packs a 90 kilowatt-hour battery that provides an estimated range of 248.5 miles (400 kilometres) on a charge. However, there's only enough juice for two, hard-charging laps around the Nürburgring Nordschleife, which is a distance of 25.85 miles (41.6 kilometres).

The EL1 rides on a carbon fibre monocoque that helps keep the projected weight down to 1,680 kilograms (3,704 pounds). A fully running prototype is supposed to debut in 2022.

Elegend intends to make 30 examples of the EL1. The price in Germany, which included value-added tax, is €890,000 (approx. £765,000 at current exchange rates).