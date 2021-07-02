Italian car maker Maserati has revamped its range for 2022, introducing a new trim structure for its Ghibli, Levante and Quattroporte models. Available from July 1, the three core models will get much the same range, with only a handful of alterations for each car.

The new-look line-up kicks off with GT trim, which comes with chrome exterior details and 18-inch alloys for the Ghibli and Levante models – both of which are powered by a 326 bhp, mild-hybrid 2-litre petrol engine. The Ghibli is marked out by its Dark Mirror interior trim, while the Levante gets piano black trim.

The flagship Quattroporte saloon, meanwhile, gets a 345 bhp V6 petrol engine as standard, as well as larger 19-inch alloy wheels. It’s also set apart by its radica interior trim.

All three cars will also benefit from the new-look Maserati ‘trident’ badge, as well as updated rear lettering. There are model-specific badges on the cards, too, with those logos appearing above the iconic triple air ducts on the wings.

Slap-bang in the middle of the line-up is the Modena trim, which is designed to give the cars more sporting intent. The cars all get sportier bumpers with piano black inserts and 20-inch alloy wheels. Wraparound leather seats are joined by piano black trim in the Levante and Quattroporte, while the Ghibli gets Dark Mirror trim.

The Ghibli and Levante Modena models come with 3-litre, 345 bhp V6 petrol engines, although they can be specified with a 424 bhp version of that same engine to create the Modena S. That adds red brake callipers and dark exterior trim to the kit list. The Quattroporte Modena already features the 424 bhp engine.

Finally, the range is crowned by the high-performance Trofeo models. All three cars come with a 572 bhp, twin-turbo V8 petrol engine that provides a huge increase in performance; with the Ghibli accelerating from 0-62 mph in around four seconds before sprinting on to a top speed of more than 200 mph. The Levante and Quattroporte models are similarly rapid, although the Levante can’t match its siblings’ top speed.

The Trofeo models will also come with 21-inch alloy wheels, carbon-fibre trim and red brake callipers mark out the exterior. Inside, there is full-grain natural leather as Maserati strives to make the Trofeo focus “firmly on performance, without sacrificing comfort”.

Maserati is yet to confirm full UK pricing for the new-look range, but it seems likely that prices will remain roughly in line with current levels. At present, the Ghibli range starts at £58,500.