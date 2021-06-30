Here we can take a look at a street race of a Tesla Model S Plaid against two 900 bhp Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcats from a rolling start at about 40 mph (64 km/h) or so.

It's an impressive demonstration of EV performance, as the Plaid notes strong acceleration not only from 0 mph or low-speeds but also at high speeds, which backs Tesla's drive units power curve.

Situation Plaid reports also that there is no noticeable drop of power output between fully charged and lower levels, up to 56% SOC:

"Tesla Model S Plaid Takes On 900 hp hellcats. And Ferrari F430 owner was too scared to race. The plaid did amazing roll racing. Back to back hits all night and still went home n 56% battery. Car doesn’t slow down with charge rate at least above 50 from my experience. Not power cutting like the p100d or anything. I will say the speed limiter at 163 is quite annoying as this thing just wants to keep rolling."

The car is still limited to 163 mph (262 km/h), but from Fall it's expected to be allowed to go a full 200 mph (322 km/h).

As the performance goes up, we are afraid that this type of street race becomes more and more dangerous. Hopefully, we will see more racing on proper tracks or at least closed roads.

Tesla Model S Plaid specs