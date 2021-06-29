The updated Citroen C3 Aircross is now available to order in the UK with prices starting at just over £17,000. The compact SUV has been revamped with a new front and and sizeable changes to the cabin, including a new touchscreen infotainment system and new seats.

Other enhancements include the new 16- and 17-inch alloy wheel designs, as well as three new body-colours and two new Colour Packs, which add colourful trim to the front bumper, door mirrors and rear windows. Citroen has also fitted darker rear light clusters and a new centre console, complete with a new handbrake.

As before, customers will get a choice of trim levels, with C-Series, Shine and Shine Plus models all on the menu. The C-Series cars are designed to offer value for money, while the Shine and Shine Plus variants give increasing levels of luxury.

The £17,320 starting price gets you the C-Series car, which offers LED headlights, rear parking sensors and cruise control, as well as the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration systems. Safety equipment including lane departure warning is also thrown in.

Moving up to the Shine model takes the asking price to £19,890, but you get a larger nine-inch touchscreen with satellite navigation. You get a ‘Flex Load/Pull Out’ boot floor, too, plus Active Safety Brake technology.

Finally, the Shine Plus costs £21,500, but it gets you keyless entry and push-button engine ignition. You also get front parking sensors, a reversing camera and larger 17-inch alloys wheels, not to mention the ‘Advanced Comfort’ seats.

The engine range comprises two petrols and a diesel, although the options available depend on which trim level you choose. Opt for the C-Series and your sole choice is the cheapest PureTech 110 petrol engine with a six-speed manual gearbox. With 109 bhp, it’s capable of 0-62 mph in 10.1 seconds, but it’ll hit almost 50 mpg on the official economy test.

Step up to the Shine or Shine Plus models and you get the full gamut of available engines, with the PureTech 110 joined by the PureTech 130 petrol engine and the BlueHDi 110 diesel. The PureTech 130 uses the same basic 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine block as the PureTech 110, but it offers an extra 20 bhp and comes with an automatic transmission. That cuts the 0-62 mph time to 9.2 seconds, but it cuts economy to just under 45 mpg.

The BlueHDi 110 diesel is the most economical choice. With 109 bhp and a six-speed manual gearbox, it’s capable of up to 60.1 mpg, but it’s marginally slower than its stablemates. The sprint from 0-62 mph takes 10.8 seconds.

“It’s a significant day for the Citroen brand in the UK, with the commercial launch of the new C3 Aircross SUV,” said Eurig Druce, Citroen UK’s managing director. “When the original model launched in 2017, as the brand’s first new-generation SUV, it brought something genuinely refreshing to the segment – namely, familiar MPV versatility, but with a more distinctive SUV design. The new C3 Aircross SUV moves the game on still further, with an increased emphasis on design, personalisation, technology and comfort.”