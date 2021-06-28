For the seventh time, Lamborghini has renewed its partnership with Bologna Guglielmo Marconi Airport. With this renewal, the Italian automaker delivered a new follow-me car for the airport – a custom Lamborghini Huracan Evo.

As a follow-me car, the Huracan Evo will guide arriving and departing aircraft to and from the parking apron and taxiway. It would be hard to miss a Huracan within the airport grounds but if you need visuals, browse through the official images below.

Gallery: Lamborghini Huracan Evo Follow-Me Car

14 Photos

As mentioned, the Huracan Evo follow-me car is bespoke for its duty. It features a livery styled by Lamborghini Centro Stile, with a chequered styling and finished in a colour called Arancione Matt. According to the automaker, this is reminiscent of the operating vehicles in aircraft manoeuvring areas, a colour that emerges from a base of Verde Turbine Matt.

The exterior styling is capped off with a writing that says "Follow Me in Our Beautiful Country" highlighted by the Italian flag. As an airport workhorse, the Huracan Evo is also equipped with flashing warning lights and a radio connected to the airport control tower.

The Huracan Evo follow-me car will be replacing its predecessor – another Huracan Evo but with a more attention-grabbing Italian flag livery. The Italian marque has given Bologna various liveries for its follow-me car loaner – one of the most prominent of which was in 2016 with a bright yellow uniform.

Back in 2013, however, Bologna Airport gets an Aventador for a follow-me car, which is totally brilliant if you ask us. Wouldn't it be so cool to see a supercar guiding the commercial flight you're on?

Then again, a Huracan Evo isn't any less cool, and you'll see one if ever you reached Bologna in Italy until January 7, 2022.