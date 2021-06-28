We've seen a lot of drag races before, including weird ones. We once saw an AMG GT R drag race a Renault Twizy in reverse, while a bicycle once fought South Africa's cheapest 'car' in a straight-line race. Heck, we even saw a Suzuki Samurai try its luck against a VW Beetle before.

But all of those races were weird because they're slow. This time around, we're seeing one of the most peculiar yet most fun drag race ever, and it's between two very powerful vehicles – one road-legal, the other's reserved for international Grand Prix.

We're talking about the Bugatti Chiron hypercar going head-to-head against a world championship-winning Red Bull Racing Formula 1 race car, courtesy of UK's Carwow. Before you watch the drag race, though, let's run down the numbers, just in case you aren't aware of what you're seeing here.

The Chiron, of course, is powered by quad-turbo 8.0-litre W16 engine that makes 1,479 bhp (1,103 kW), send to all four wheels via a dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

The Formula 1 race car seen here, which is the RB7, runs a 2.4-litre V8 that's limited to 18,000 rpm, producing up to 750 bhp (559 kW). At the helm, by the way, is former Formula 1 driver and 13-time Grand Prix winner David Coulthard.

With almost twice the power, the Bugatti Chiron seems to be winning at first glance but lest we forget, the RB7 only weighs around 650 kilograms (1,433 pounds) including the driver. In contrast, the Chiron weighs 1,995 kg (4,398 lbs), which gives the F1 race car a huge advantage.

Did those numbers matter? Not really, because even though the matchup didn't make sense, it sure looked a lot of fun. Have a blast with the three-round race above.