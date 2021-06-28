After an official image of a wild Valkyrie version escaped online, Aston Martin acted fast and did some damage control by teasing the new flavour of its Valkyrie hypercar. As it turns out, the version in question is the AMR Pro, which we first saw a little over three years ago at the Geneva Motor Show. While that one was more of a concept, we are now looking at the production version.

Compared to the 2018 version, the final specification of the Valkyrie AMR Pro does away with the hybrid setup to shave off weight. However, the output is down from the 1,100+ combined bhp of the concept to 1,000 bhp generated exclusively by the naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12. Built by Cosworth, the engine revs to 11,000 rpm and is described as being the "masterpiece of internal combustion."

Gallery: Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro production version

8 Photos

The diet extends beyond ditching the hybrid bits as Aston Martin has developed a full carbon fibre body and even carbon suspension wishbones. In addition, the Perspex windscreen and side windows help shave off excess fat to maximise the performance of the track-only machine. Compared to a road-going Valkyrie, it has twice the downforce thanks to an extreme aero package enabling lateral acceleration of more than 3G.

It has been stretched by 266 millimetres (10.5 inches) over the street-legal car and the overall length has increased by 380 mm (15 inches). In addition, the front and rear tracks are wider (+96 mm and +115 mm, respectively) while the underbody has been subjected to changes for optimal airflow. Aston Martin says these modifications help the Valkyrie AMR Pro deliver "extraordinary levels of downforce," also made possible by fine-tuning the overwing airflow.

The Gaydon-based marque mentions it will release full technical specifications in the months to come, mentioning the company is targeting a lap time of the Le Mans circuit in 3 minutes and 20 seconds. That would make the Valkyrie AMR Pro as fast as LMP1 race cars around the 8.5-mile Circuit de la Sarthe.

Only 40 cars (plus two prototypes) will be built and all are going to come in left-hand-drive specification. First customer deliveries are scheduled to take place in the fourth quarter of 2021.