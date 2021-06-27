When people talk about a car's acceleration, they often refer to 0-to-60-mph times. This makes sense since it's basically just about all you can experience on public roads, at least without breaking the law. When it comes to actual racing, the quarter-mile run is the gold standard.

With that said, the Tesla Model S Plaid is reportedly the quickest car ever produced. It can rocket from zero to 60 mph in just 1.99 seconds, as long as all the right conditions are met, and rollout is included. Even under ordinary circumstances, and without rollout, the Plaid is insanely quick.

As far as the quarter-mile is concerned, Tesla says the high-performance Model S can pull off the sprint in a commanding 9.23 seconds.

We don't typically talk about 60-120 mph times. However, if you're entering the freeway and really pushing it, this is another metric you can experience on public roads, at least to some degree. However, you'll have to back off the go pedal once you hit the speed limit, unless, of course, you're willing to break the law.

As you can see from the video above, the Model S Plaid's acceleration from 60 to 130 mph appears to be mindblowing. CarForce247 tweeted that the car can do 60-120 mph in less than 4 seconds. For comparison, the McLaren 765LT supercar pulls off a 60-120 mph run in 4.1 seconds.

To take things a step further, CarForce247 posted Dragy measurements for the Model S Plaid suggesting that the car achieved a ridiculous 3.84-second 60-120 mph time.